New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 164 more positive tests for COVID-19, but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
The newly reported positives include 11 in Cheshire County, four in Sullivan County, 19 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and seven for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 75,588 people have tested positive for COVID-19, about 95 percent (72,055 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of about 2 percent (1,170 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
About 3 percent (2,363 people) have active infections.
The current cases include 142 in Cheshire County, 42 in Sullivan County, 317 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 76 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
Keene and Rindge lead the region in number of active cases. As of Monday, Keene was listed with 61 and Rindge with 21.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 4 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate of antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Monday morning, 90 people were in hospitals for COVID-19.