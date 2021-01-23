The death of a Cheshire County man was among the 10 COVID-19-related deaths announced today by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The remaining nine deaths included a Belknap County man, a Carroll County woman, a Coos County man, a Sullivan County woman, and four men and one woman from Hillsborough County. All but the Coos County man were at least 60 years old, the state said.
DHHS also announced 636 new positive test results for COVID-19, from both polymerase chain reaction and antigen tests. The state said it continues to work on a backlog of test results, and several cases remain under investigation.
The current positivity rate — based on PCR test results only — is 3.7 percent. More than 67,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state in the last seven days, according to DHHS.
Of the newly reported cases, 19 are in Cheshire County, 51 are in Sullivan County, and 101 are in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua, which have 74 and 55 new cases, respectively.
There are now 5,951 diagnosed active cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 292 in Cheshire County. In Sullivan County, there are 219, and in Hillsborough County, outside of Manchester and Nashua, 990.
Keene is currently listed with 83 active cases. Other area towns listed with case numbers in the double digits include Winchester with 39, Jaffrey with 36, Hillsborough and New Ipswich with 29 each, Peterborough with 27, Charlestown with 24, Rindge with 21, Walpole with 17, Hinsdale with 16, Swanzey with 15, Antrim with 11 and Marlborough with 10.
The only towns in the region listed as having no cases are Acworth, Harrisville and Roxbury.
The COVID-19 death toll in New Hampshire is approaching 1,000. To date, the deaths of 981 residents have been attributed to the virus.
Currently 229 individuals are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, 17 in Cheshire County.