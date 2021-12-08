No New Hampshire children have died of COVID-19, and relatively few have been hospitalized, but the virus has been hard on young people in other ways.
An annual report released last week by the state’s Office of the Child Advocate said a mental health crisis involving children only got worse this year as the result of school closures, isolation, staff shortages, sickened caregivers and a lack of available psychiatric care.
“The report underlines the enormous stress children faced in 2021, and the challenges the state encounters to respond,” State Child Advocate Moira O’Neill said.
Children can wait days or weeks in hospital emergency departments until a bed opens at Hampstead Hospital, the facility in New Hampshire that takes children with acute psychiatric problems. At one point this year, as many as 50 children were waiting to get in.
The average number of children waiting for inpatient psychiatric slots has been steadily increasing. It was about 24 in mid-November, while it was about eight in the weeks before the pandemic began almost two years ago, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness-NH.
This jump in demand points to increased youth anxiety and depression related to the public health crisis, said Ken Norton, executive director of NAMI-NH.
“As adults we have been through challenging times and have a better ability and more resilience to cope with some of the mental health challenges, but for young adults and kids it can have profound impact developmentally, academically or socially,” Norton said.
On Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council will consider a $684,000 contract for the hjnBrattleboro Retreat, 19 miles west of Keene, to provide inpatient psychiatric services to those five to 17 years old. Federal money would be used and the contract would be in effect through June 30 with the option to renew for up to four additional years.
“This would boost inpatient capacity and be a great addition,” Norton said. “If you’re coming from Cheshire or Grafton counties, it’s not particularly easy to get to Hampstead.”
Hampstead is in southeastern New Hampshire about 90 miles from Keene.
Another problem is that when young people have been stabilized after a psychiatric crisis and are ready for release from Hampstead Hospital, there is a lack of residential programs that would be their next step in treatment. The workforce shortage contributes to the problem. There aren’t enough mental health professionals.
Lack of access to psychiatric treatment is just one of the problems facing young people in New Hampshire.
Between April 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, an estimated 161 children experienced the death of a primary caregiver due to COVID-19, according to the report.
Also, O’Neill’s office received 330 complaints, mostly involving child welfare concerns, over the year. There were 1,909 incident reports received, largely pertaining to children in residential care programs. A total of 1,018 of those incidents were reported as having involved physical restraints or seclusion.
Statewide, there were 19 child deaths reported to the office, six of which were related to unsafe sleep practices such as co-sleeping and the presence of soft bedding. One death was classified as a homicide. Some children also died in accidents, and some deaths are still under investigation.
Another area of concern is known as “crossover,” in which children who were abused or neglected end up in the juvenile justice system.
“Some are placed in residential facilities for problem behaviors arising from maltreatment-induced trauma and developmental interruptions,” the report says. “Mismatching treatment to child needs and overuse of physical restraints provoke acting out or running away, opening a path to the juvenile justice system.”
O’Neill said the opioid crisis and alcoholism continue to lead to significant family problems, sometimes resulting in grandparents serving as guardians for their grandchildren.
Help is available and can be accessed by calling 2-1-1 and by contacting Family Resource Centers.
“The key is for parents is to ask for help if they think there’s any risk to their ability to parent the best that they can,” she said. “If you can get ahead of it, you can avoid problems down the road."
Problems can be severe, with child suicide a growing area of concern.
“Everybody should feel comfortable asking for help," O'Neill said. "The family pediatrician can be a resource.
“Let’s make it normal to ask for help. If a neighbor notices something, they should say, ‘Do you need help?’ We all are responsible for kids in the community.”
How to get help:
Call 2-1-1 for referral services.
Family Resource Centers: www.fsnh.org/members.html
NAMI-NH: www.naminh.org