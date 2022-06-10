Island Pond

Island Pond in Stoddard.

 John Phelan / Creative Commons

STODDARD — State officials on Friday removed a cyanobacteria advisory for Island Pond that was issued last week after green clouds and surface scums were reported at the shorelines.

The N.H. Department of Environmental Services collected water samples last Tuesday and found cyanobacteria concentrations as high as 302,000 cells per milliliter, according to a news release from the department at the time. The threshold for a bloom advisory is 70,000 cells per milliliter.

Testing Tuesday and Friday showed the cyanobacteria concentration has dropped to a peak of 12,000 cells per milliliter, according to Kate Langley Hastings, the department's cyanobacteria program coordinator.

Officials still advise "lake-goers look out for green surface accumulations in the future," and keep an eye on the shoreline for any changing conditions, according to an updated news release Friday. 

Cyanobacteria occur naturally in water bodies around the world, and blooms and surface scum can form due to excess nutrients, according to the release. Some cyanobacteria produce toxins that can cause a variety of acute and chronic health issues.

Photos of cyanobacteria blooms, and more information, is available at www.des.nh.gov/water/healthy-swimming/harmful-algal-blooms. People can get updates on advisories at www4.des.state.nh.us/WaterShed_BeachMaps/.

Potential cyanobacteria blooms can be reported at 603-848-8094 or HAB@des.nh.gov.

 