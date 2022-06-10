We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
STODDARD — State officials on Friday removed a cyanobacteria advisory for Island Pond that was issued last week after green clouds and surface scums were reported at the shorelines.
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services collected water samples last Tuesday and found cyanobacteria concentrations as high as 302,000 cells per milliliter, according to a news release from the department at the time. The threshold for a bloom advisory is 70,000 cells per milliliter.
Testing Tuesday and Friday showed the cyanobacteria concentration has dropped to a peak of 12,000 cells per milliliter, according to Kate Langley Hastings, the department's cyanobacteria program coordinator.
Officials still advise "lake-goers look out for green surface accumulations in the future," and keep an eye on the shoreline for any changing conditions, according to an updated news release Friday.
Cyanobacteria occur naturally in water bodies around the world, and blooms and surface scum can form due to excess nutrients, according to the release. Some cyanobacteria produce toxins that can cause a variety of acute and chronic health issues.