In four Cheshire County communities, at least five residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest data from state health officials show.
Of those, Keene — the county's seat and by far its most populous municipality — has the highest number to date, at seven. Jaffrey, Rindge and Swanzey — other area population centers — have each had five residents test positive, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Monday marked the first time state health officials have released specific case totals for cities and towns across New Hampshire, as opposed to simply categorizing them in ranges of one to four, five to nine, 10 to 19, and so on. However, in communities that have seen positives, but fewer of them — in Cheshire County, that's Alstead, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Marlborough and Westmoreland — confirmed case totals are still listed more generally as one to four.
Also Monday, health officials announced 75 new positive tests for COVID-19 in New Hampshire, bringing the state's total as of that morning to 1,938. Two of those new cases were in Cheshire County — bringing the sum there to 38 — and 10 were in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua, for a total of 276. With no new case confirmations, Sullivan County stands at 11.
As of Monday evening, the county of residence of several cases in the state had yet to be determined.
The deaths of 60 Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19, whereas 798 people have recovered from the viral disease. About 13 percent of the confirmed cases — 246 — have involved hospitalization.
Aside from Keene, Jaffrey, Rindge and Swanzey, the area communities with the highest number of positive tests so far are Hillsboro and New Ipswich, with seven each. Cases have also been confirmed locally in Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, Peterborough, Temple and Washington, each of which has one to four.
State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan has previously said that all New Hampshire residents should assume the virus is circulating where they live.