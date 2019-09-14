Seeking people's input as it crafts the Statewide Pedestrian and Bicycle Transportation Plan, the N.H. Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting and outreach event in Keene.
The session, one of eight events being held in the state, is slated for Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., in Heberton Hall, next to the Keene Public Library on Winter Street.
Among other things, the transportation department and its consultants want to know where people walk and ride their bikes and what places they avoid due to safety concerns.
People can also put in their two cents through the website www.nhpedbikeplan.com.
New Hampshire already boasts 470 miles of greenways and rail trails, and a prime aim through the plan will be filling gaps in the sidewalk system and creating "a network of bike facilities on state roadways," according to the website.
"... Ultimately, the state’s first formal pedestrian and bicycle transportation plan will articulate new policies, programs and infrastructure projects intended to increase walking and bicycling in all regions of New Hampshire," the site says.