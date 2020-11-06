New Hampshire announced another one-day record for new coronavirus cases Thursday with 252.
The number is a bit deceptive. A reporting issue at a laboratory meant about 50 results should have been included in Wednesday’s data but instead were released Thursday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said at a news conference.
Still, that would have meant about 200 new cases Thursday and 170 Wednesday — the second and third highest totals to date. And either way, the state has averaged 153 new cases per day over the past week, another new record.
“We continue to see increasing community transmission throughout the state, in all areas of the state,” Chan said.
Though many cases earlier in the pandemic centered on long-term care facilities like nursing homes, Chan said state contact tracers now see more transmission out in the general community. He noted that spending time in crowds and getting together indoors increases the risk.
“People are gathering indoors more,” he said. “People are getting tired of the pandemic, wanting to get out and socialize, be with family and friends. And so it continues to be a struggle, I think, putting the message out there and having people hear that they need to continue to limit social interactions.”
And outbreaks at group-living settings aren’t over. N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette on Thursday announced three new outbreaks, including one at Woodlawn Care Center in Newport.
This week’s COVID-19 stats are the continuation of a trend. New cases in the state had hit a low around mid-August, dropping from their May peak of about 100 a day to fewer than 20, according to a Sentinel analysis of state health data. They rose again gradually through September before increasing sharply in October.
While more people are being tested now, state officials have said they believe the numbers reflect an actual increase in the spread of COVID-19, not just the increase in tests.
Though still well below the levels of the spring, hospitalizations have also gone up in recent weeks. As of Thursday, Granite State hospitals admitted 44 COVID-19 patients, compared to fewer than 20 two weeks ago.
State officials also announced Thursday that two more people have died due to COVID-19 — a man and a woman from Hillsborough County, both at least 60 — bringing the total to 486.
Cases have also ticked up in Cheshire County lately. On Thursday, the state announced at least five new cases in the county. Over the past week, the county has averaged more than four new cases per day, a new high.
The state health department tallies 38 currently active cases in Cheshire County — 14 in Rindge, eight in Keene, five in Jaffrey and between one and four in each of the towns of Chesterfield, Winchester, Swanzey, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville and Dublin.
Elsewhere in the Monadnock Region, Antrim had six, Hillsboro had five and Bennington, Charlestown, Greenfield, Peterborough and New Ipswich each had at least one.
In addition to the Cheshire County cases, the state announced 33 new cases in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and four new cases in Sullivan. The county of residence was still being determined for 13 of Thursday’s new cases.
The Valley News reported Friday that 16 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed at the Woodlawn Care Center, the largest known COVID-19 outbreak in an Upper Valley nursing home.
The outbreak at the Newport nursing home includes 13 residents and three staff members, said Woodlawn administrator Chris Martin. One staff member has recovered, he said.
“Nursing homes in the Upper Valley have been largely spared until now,” Martin said in a Thursday phone interview.
At Thursday’s news conference, Gov. Chris Sununu said he is not considering any new restrictions on activity at this point.
But he said he and his public-health team monitor the data closely, and contact tracing allows them to pinpoint clusters related to particular sectors. Sununu said that allows the state to respond quickly and modify industry-specific restrictions as needed. He cited as an example the state’s temporarily closing ice rinks in October before allowing them to open with new requirements, after outbreaks linked to hockey.
“Even though the numbers continue to rise, we very confidently feel like this is something that can and will be managed,” Sununu said, “but again, a reminder to everybody that we all have to take that personal responsibility, wearing masks, social distancing.”
And, he added, “We ask everyone to be on the extra-cautious side when making their plans for the holidays.”