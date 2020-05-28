A state prison inmate who was recently transferred from out of state has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the N.H. Department of Corrections.
The department said in a news release Wednesday that prison staff knew COVID-19 was present in the facility the man came from, and he was quarantined for 14 days in a special observation room.
At the end of that period, the man was tested as an additional precaution. The test came back positive Tuesday, according to the release.
The man will remain in isolation until he tests negative twice. He has not been around other inmates, and all staff who had contact with him were wearing full protective gear, the department said.
No other state inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a running tally on the department’s website. Seventeen have been tested to date.
More deaths announced
Statewide, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that 56 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, and nine more have died.
None of the new positives or deaths were identified as Cheshire County residents, though the place of residence was still being determined for four of the new cases.
Of the nine people who died, seven lived in Hillsborough County and two in Rockingham County. One of the Rockingham County residents was under 60 years old; the others were 60 or older.
To date, 4,286 people in New Hampshire have tested positive, and 223 are known to have died due to COVID-19.
In recent days, New Hampshire has averaged about 1,900 tests per day, with less than 5 percent coming back positive.
Locally, there are known to be current COVID-19 cases in Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Winchester. All have between one and four cases each, except Rindge, which has five, according to the state’s latest data.