N.H. State Police and the Swanzey Police Department teamed over the weekend for traffic violation enforcement on routes 10 and 12.
Officers were patrolling for several hours on Saturday and Sunday; the effort resulted in 43 vehicle stops for violations of speed, unlawful passing, move-over law and following too close, according to Sgt. Jayson Almstrom of N.H. State Police. Also, one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
“We will partner with local agencies and target areas where we get a lot of speed complaints ... there are a lot of crashes in that area,” Almstrom said.
N.H. State Police posted results of the patrol on its Facebook page.
“We do them frequently,” Almstrom said.