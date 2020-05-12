ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — State police are investigating a damaged railroad flashing sign on Bartonsville Road, allegedly hit Monday afternoon.
A news release from Vermont State Police says the sign was struck around 1:30 p.m. and has sustained “significant damage.” Upon further investigation, police say a 1-ton truck with a trailer had lost its load nearby on Route 103.
Anyone with information about the sign’s damage or the owner of the truck is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks and refer to case number 20B102071.