With COVID-19 cases surging and vaccinations lagging in New Hampshire, the state is focusing its outreach in towns with vaccination rates lower than 50 percent. Meanwhile, case counts and a federal vaccine mandate are prompting proposed legislation from lawmakers.
State epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan said Wednesday the state is averaging 400 new cases a day and has seen 20 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last week. Like many states, New Hampshire is seeing a spike in cases among young people; between late July and this week, new cases among children under 10, who cannot be vaccinated, went from four a day to 47, and from two to 82 among people ages 10 to 19, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
“Vaccines remain highly effective at preventing infection even against the Delta variants, and they remain very, very effective at preventing severe disease and severe disease leading to hospitalizations and deaths,” Chan said at a COVID-19 briefing. “But our vaccine numbers remain too low, and low vaccination is contributing to continued spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
The vast majority of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to be among unvaccinated people, Chan said. Since January, only 3 percent of new cases have been among people who are fully vaccinated. That has prompted the state Department of Health and Human Services to partner with local leaders to target vaccination outreach to communities with lower than 50 percent vaccination rates, Commissioner Lori Shibinette said.
According to the dashboard’s town-by-town map of vaccination rates, those include several towns in the North Country, such as Columbia, which is at 14 percent, and along the Massachusetts border, such as New Ipswich, which is at 32 percent. Some towns have reached vaccination rates of 65 percent and higher, including Lancaster with 81.5 percent of residents fully vaccinated. Local outreach efforts and community demographics have played a large role in those vaccination rates.
The Biden administration responded to what it has called a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” with an executive order last week mandating vaccines for all federal workers; health care facilities that are Medicaid or Medicare certified; and employers with 100 employees or more.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Republican House lawmakers quickly voiced opposition to the mandate and have vowed to block it. A rally Monday organized by House leadership drew a large anti-mandate crowd that turned against the lawmakers when they said they are still deciding how to stop the mandate from taking effect in New Hampshire.
Sununu reiterated his opposition to a federal mandate at Wednesday’s briefing, calling it a violation of individual rights.
“Look, I get angry when I see a lot of people not vaccinated, I want everybody vaccinated,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean that the ends always justify those means.”
Rep. Melissa Blasek, a Merrimack Republican, has filed proposed legislation to block the federal mandate, as lawmakers did with House Bill 220, which prohibits state and local governments from denying people access to public spaces, public services, and public benefits if they are not immunized. She said the Legislature, as a co-equal branch of the judiciary, should have the authority to block a presidential executive order mandating a vaccine just as courts can find laws unconstitutional. “The way (the president) has done this, he is the only person in the entire country who has to agree with it,” Blasek said. “Nobody else has to agree with him. That’s not how government functions. We have to come to a consensus. It is not one person signing an order.”
Other legislation proposed so far seeks to require vaccination for school attendance and to create a state law protecting employees from COVID-19 in the workplace. House members have until Friday to file proposed legislation. Senators will have from Oct. 13-27 to file proposed legislation.