Walgreens pharmacies will work with the state to arrange earlier first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those who have been unable to schedule them until the spring, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday.
Starting next week, Walgreens locations across New Hampshire will receive a total of 3,400 vaccine doses a week that will be used to move up the appointments of those who were unable to schedule their first shots sooner than late April or early May, Sununu said during a news conference. He said the doses will be on top of shipments the state has already been receiving from the federal government, which he noted are set to increase slightly in the coming weeks.
“Walgreens is now going to partner with us, whereas we are going to start at kind of the back of the list, those that are furthest out, and start directly one-on-one calling them and rescheduling them to go get their vaccine at a much earlier date,” Sununu said.
People looking to schedule an appointment cannot do so through Walgreens, according to the governor.
He said that many of the people who were unable to get a time slot this winter were at a disadvantage in the process, including people who struggled with the software the state uses to make appointments. He said people who receive their vaccine through Walgreens will get it at one of the pharmacy’s locations and that for now, the program applies only to those already eligible under the state’s vaccination schedule.
Currently, the state’s vaccine roll-out is in phase 1B, which includes people 65 and older, those who have two or more serious medical conditions putting them at higher risk, people living in residential facilities, corrections officers and any remaining first responders or health-care workers who were not vaccinated in phase 1A.
Walgreens’ website lists stores locally in Keene and Walpole.