An early end to winter has meant an early opening for some state parks, and officials throughout the state are bracing for another onslaught of visitors, although COVID-19 restrictions will continue to complicate things.
“Last year, with COVID, March still had snow on the ground, but we noticed a big uptick in visitors. We’re looking for that to happen again this year. People are looking for ways to get out,” said Brent Wucher, spokesman for the Division of Parks and Recreation.
Several popular state parks have already opened because snow has disappeared from roads or parking areas, including Bear Brook, Pawtuckaway, Monadnock and Odiorne. More could open soon.
All are requiring reservations for parking spots. That system was tested in 2019 for Monadnock State Park, one of the most popular, and has been expanded to deal with crowds.
Wucher pointed to Wellington State Park on Newfound Lake. “By 9 a.m. we were turning people away. We don’t want to make parking lots bigger … but if people have driven three hours to get to a park we don’t want to turn them away. This works out perfectly for us,” he said.
The reservation system allows people to keep a parking spot all day.
“You can go get lunch and return and know that your spot will be there,” he said.
The White Mountain National Forest is on its regular schedule, with 18 campgrounds opening the week of May 21. Hancock and Barnes Field campgrounds are open year-round. Reservations can be made via the website.
Parking restrictions in Franconia Notch will return this year, with shuttle service from the Cannon Mountain parking lot starting later this spring.
The shuttle started before COVID-19 hit because the popularity of hiking trails in that area overwhelmed trailhead parking lots, leading to hundreds of cars parking on the shoulder of the highway on summer weekends. Last year’s surge in interest in outdoor activities in the face of pandemic shutdowns only increased the need.
Many restrictions put in place during the pandemic will continue, including no public restrooms for the time being. Visitor services will be provided through service windows, and masks are required.
Wucher said some shortfalls that occurred last year due to the novelty of the pandemic have been overcome.
“Last year three campgrounds didn’t open because we didn’t have staff. This year, there are a lot of applications coming in. We’re opening all campgrounds and all our day-use parks will be open this year.
“We’re anticipating a very busy year,” he said.