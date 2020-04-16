Those emails in your inbox might not be from your colleague, company or the government. They might just be from a scammer, hoping to get personal information, such as your bank-account number.
State authorities are warning New Hampshire and Vermont residents to watch for potential scams that take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and the prospect of federal stimulus payments.
One such scam was circulating through The Sentinel’s email system Wednesday. Abraham Hadley, systems administrator for The Sentinel, has been scrambling a bit more than usual to contain the damage, with employees working remotely.
”Oh, there is definitely a rise,” Hadley says of recent phishing activity. “Everyone is home. Attempts are more successful when everyone is watching their email. Everyone is separated. Attempts are more successful because a lot of people won’t have time to check the message for tell-tale signs.”
The N.H. Attorney General’s Office warned in a news release Tuesday that some of these schemes target seniors, in particular.
“In recent weeks, scammers have used the uncertainty and isolation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic to attempt to obtain personal identifying information and assets of aging adults across the country,” it said.
According to the release, such scams include the following:
People posing as employees of the Social Security Administration and saying that the recipient’s benefits will be cut off unless the person provides personal identifying information, or people claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service and saying they need personal information to process a stimulus payment. Federal agencies will not call, text or email to ask for Social Security, banking or other personal information.
Fake charity scams, sometimes asking for payment in gift cards or electronic currency. The attorney general’s office says to be skeptical of unexpected calls asking for donations.
People who call claiming to be a grandchild or other relative in need of money for COVID-19 treatment. If you get such a call, the attorney general’s office advises you to hang up and then try to reach the family member using a known telephone number.
Offers of fake COVID-19 treatments, including home test kits, medications and vaccinations.
Separately, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office warned this week that scammers are trying to exploit the federal economic stimulus.
“Many Vermonters will be receiving payments by direct deposit or mail, and you need to be on the lookout for possible scams,” Attorney General T.J. Donovan said in a news release. “The best way to protect yourself, and your money, is to remember that the IRS will not contact you about your payment, and if someone is claiming to be with the IRS — it’s a scam!”
Some scammers have sent official-seeming messages, including postcards, that give the recipient a password to enter online, the release said. Those messages are fake.
Another type of scam involves sending what appears to be an official check for more than the recipient is entitled. The scammer then calls to say the recipient should send the rest back in cash or gift cards or by money transfer, according to the release.
Residents should also be wary of checks that arrive before May. Paper stimulus checks are not supposed to arrive before then, the release said.