As COVID-19 hospitalizations have spiked statewide in recent days, the number of available intensive care unit beds has declined rapidly, including at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.

Dr. Don Caruso, president and chief executive officer of the medical center, said Tuesday there were 17 patients at the hospital who had tested positive for the virus, and some are very sick.

“Many of the Covid patients are requiring high flow oxygen, this is usually a prelude to needing a ventilator,” he said in an email Tuesday morning. “Our intensive care unit is presently full and there were no ICU beds in the state last night. We requested more ventilators from the state late yesterday.”

Staffing issues are also affecting emergency response to the pandemic.

Caruso said last week that the hospital has 10 ICU beds, but only has enough personnel to staff eight of them. There are 20 beds in the emergency department, though overflow beds in hallways can be used if needed. To boost capacity for treating COVID-19 patients, the hospital has postponed elective procedures requiring an overnight stay.

The percentage of positive tests for the virus at the hospital increased to 19 percent last week, or 166 out of 873 tests, up from 16.1 percent the week before and 8.5 percent the week before that. The percent positive is the highest at the medical center since the pandemic began last year.

Across the state, 392 people are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said in a news conference Tuesday. He said that over the past seven days, there have been 37 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing to 1,796 the total number of people who have died in New Hampshire from the virus. The state announced the COVID-19 deaths of three Cheshire County residents Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have died in the county since the start of the pandemic to 59.

The state has been averaging 900 to 1,000 new cases per day. There are about 7,000 people with active COVID-19 cases in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Chris Sununu said at the news conference that there has been a 43 percent increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire over the past two weeks.

“Get vaccinated, get your booster, it really does matter,” he said.

Most of the cases are in the unvaccinated, but breakthrough infections are also increasing, Sununu said. He urged people to get COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

“Prevention is super critical,” he said. “We have the tools to move beyond the crisis. Everything is about the vaccine.

“We’re not on the backside of this by any means. We still have a long way to go.”

Chan said the high transmissibility of the COVID-19 delta variant, more people going indoors in cold weather, a large unvaccinated population and fewer restrictions than were in place early in the pandemic all contribute to the spike in cases.

He also said there is no indication a new COVID-19 variant of concern, known as the omicron variant, has reached New Hampshire yet. The variant is being studied, but there is the possibility that it could be highly transmissible.

In addition to urging people to get vaccinated, Chan recommended indoor use of face masks and avoiding crowded situations.

Sununu said the state is responding to the increase in COVID-19 cases by working to increase the availability of vaccines, including booster shots, and also making at-home testing kits widely available.

He has issued an executive order giving health care facilities additional flexibility in trying to address staffing shortages.

One technique for dealing with the emergency response is creating temporary acute care centers within hospitals, Sununu said. He said the state will use available federal funds to pay health care providers to care for patients while Medicaid coverage is pending approval.

Money will also be provided to allow medical rehabilitation centers to take someone out of a hospital setting where they are waiting for a long-term care bed to become vacant.

Other funding will be used to form “strike teams” that can provide staffing at long-term care facilities without enough workers, the governor said.

The state has joined lawsuits that have temporarily blocked enforcement of Biden administration mandates intended to boost COVID-19 vaccination levels. Companies with 100 or more workers would be required to make sure employees are either vaccinated or tested weekly for the virus.

Another mandate would require vaccination for workers in health care facilities that take federal Medicare and Medicaid funds.

Sununu defended the state’s participation in this litigation, saying the worker shortage in health care facilities is serious and the vaccination requirement could lead workers to quit, making the shortage worse.

“We don’t want anybody to be unvaccinated, don’t misunderstand me,” said Sununu, who intends to get his booster shot on Dec. 11. “But at the end of the day, to limit the health care workforce is a much worse situation. That means nobody is there to provide care.”