Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.