The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 66 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Friday, including the first Jaffrey resident to test positive.
The department also announced that it had confirmed that the death of a Hillsborough County woman aged 60 or older was related to the disease.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at a news conference Friday that the woman who died was a resident of the Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester.
The facility has been experiencing an outbreak of the contagious respiratory illness, and several prior COVID-19 deaths have been associated with it, Shibinette said earlier this week.
Friday’s announcement brings the confirmed statewide death toll to 22.
Among the 66 new positives Friday were three from Cheshire County, including one or more in Jaffrey. It is not clear where the others live due to the way the state health department reports results.
Cases have also been confirmed in residents of Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland. Cheshire County has had 17 positives to date.
The total for Hillsborough County communities other than Manchester and Nashua increased by 12 Friday, to 121. It is unclear if any of the new positives were in Monadnock Region towns. Previously, cases have been confirmed in Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, New Ipswich and Temple.
The state health department’s Friday tallies did not include any new cases in Sullivan County, which has had six confirmed to date.
In all, 885 Granite Staters have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far, of whom 234 have recovered and 134 have been hospitalized.
State health officials have said the virus is circulating in most of New Hampshire, even if many communities have not had confirmed cases yet.