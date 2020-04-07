More than a quarter of the people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire are health care workers, N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at a news conference Monday.
State officials said 715 people have now tested positive for the respiratory illness, up 46 from a day earlier. Of those, about 192 are health care workers, Shibinette said.
While some of those people were exposed through the workplace, others may have contracted the disease through travel or contact with a sick family member, she said.
“The front line of the COVID-19 crisis is in our health care workforce,” Shibinette said. “From our thousands of nurses caring for our patients every day, our environmental service workers that sanitize every inch of our health care facilities, and to our home health aides that help keep our vulnerable populations at home.”
The large share of health care workers among the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases could be due partly to who gets tested. With limited capacity, the state has asked providers to prioritize testing for health care personnel and certain other groups.
Shibinette said the state health department has been working with health care facilities to make sure their workers can get expedited testing.
She said the state is also expecting to receive 15 testing devices from Abbot Laboratories, which she said can return results in as little as five minutes.
The newest test numbers, announced Monday, include the first confirmed case in an Antrim resident and two more positives from people who live in Cheshire County.
Because of how the state reports results, it is not clear exactly where in the county the new cases live, but they appear to be in one or more of the communities with previously identified cases: Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland.
Each of those communities has fewer than five confirmed cases. To date, 13 Cheshire County residents have tested positive.
Four new cases were reported in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua. It is unclear how many were in Antrim.
The state reported no new COVID-19 deaths Monday.
At Monday’s news conference, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan warned that COVID-19 is likely more widespread than the test numbers indicate.
“The 715 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 are only a smaller percentage of the overall burden of infection in New Hampshire,” he said. “Not everybody with symptoms of COVID-19 currently is being tested.”
He urged people to continue the social-distancing practices to help prevent the spread of the disease and protect the most vulnerable, such as the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions.
“At this point we consider COVID-19 to be widespread and present in most areas of our state, and so it’s important for everybody to continue to take these social-distancing measures,” he said.