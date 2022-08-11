Temperatures may be on the decline in New Hampshire after a prolonged heat wave, but nearly all of the state remains in a drought, which could prove detrimental to residential wells.
To help alleviate the financial impact of the drought to people of low income, the N.H. Department of Environmental Services has introduced an assistance program to provide short-term relief and help cover costs of repairing or replacing these wells. The department announced the program, Water Assistance for Natural Disaster Impacts to Low-Income Residential Well Owners, or WAND, on Monday.
“Through our Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund, N.H. has invested nearly $2 million to provide assistance to scores of low-income homeowners whose wells have been affected by drought,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news release.
The WAND program is primarily funded by a $500,000 grant from the trust fund, the news release said. John Pasquale, project manager of DES’ MTBE Remediation Bureau, said the money in the fund ultimately traces back to the state’s lawsuit against ExxonMobil that was decided in 2013. The N.H. Supreme Court case centered around the contamination of groundwater with the gasoline additive MTBE, with the state government winning $236 million through the decision.
“In February, the DWGTF approved the WAND initiative with $500,000,” Pasquale said in an email Wednesday. “The balance remaining from [a 2020] emergency drought assistance program is being added to the WAND budget, bringing the total available dollars ... to approximately $700,000.”
DES said in the release it will approve projects that “restore the homeowner with a reliable and safe source of drinking water.” Applicants must demonstrate low-income status and provide evidence that a drought reported by DES “adversely affected the supply or quality of water from their private well” associated with their residence. A licensed New Hampshire water well contractor or pump installer must have also verified any concerns indicated by the applicant.
If determined applicable, fund recipients must select a licensed contractor to carry out whatever project is needed. Projects can include rehabilitating the well to remedy drought impacts, replacing it altogether or connecting residents to community water systems.
“Connecting to a community water system is not a common occurrence as most applicants do not have a water main near their property,” Pasquale said. “If ... a main is available, we would recommend a connection, but ultimately the choice would be up to the homeowner and the recommendation of the licensed contractor.”
Pasquale said residents will receive their money after project completion but have an option to have DES pay contractors directly, as is the typical process. He noted most applicants may not have the income or reserves to pay project costs upfront.
“The well driller or pump installer usually collects the cost share amount from the homeowner and provides us with a copy of the invoice for services,” he said.
Determination of low-income status comes from median household income limits DES is using. Some areas have exceptions to the limits, but the department is using the standard statewide limits for Cheshire, Sullivan and Hillsborough counties along with five others.
Those statewide limits range from a median $68,740 for single-person households to a median $145,336 for 10-person households. The department then breaks those median figures down into 50-percent, 65-percent or 80-percent tiers to determine what share the well owner contributes toward the project they’ve applied for.
“Those making up [to] 50 percent of the MHI receive 100 percent funding [from DES], less a $250 deductible,” Pasquale said. “Those making between 50 and 65 percent MHI will receive 80 percent funding and will pay 20 percent out of pocket. Those making between 65 percent and up to 80 percent MHI will receive funding for 50 percent of the project cost.”
While projects are underway, the program will provide short-term relief to eligible residents by delivering bottled water to those who request it. Pasquale said the department is sourcing this water from Monadnock Mountain Spring Water in Wilton to areas the supplier serves in southern New Hampshire. In other areas, he said the department will issue a $60 check to residents to buy bottled water.
Pasquale said the WAND program has no specific end date but would be paused as drought conditions improve, though it could be restarted any time if necessary. He said DES is in frequent contact with the water trust fund’s commission with updates on how many apply to the well owners assistance program and how much money has been spent.
Per the latest drought update from DES published Aug. 5, just over 72 percent of New Hampshire is experiencing “moderate drought,” and about 13 percent is in a “severe drought.” Much of Cheshire County is moderate, while the southeastern corner containing Rindge and a swath of Fitzwilliam is severe. Sullivan County is fully moderate, while the northern half of Hillsborough County is moderate and the southern half is severe. The rest of the state is “abnormally dry” with a small section of Coos County under normal conditions.
Information and the application for the well owners assistance program can be found at the Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund website at https://www4.des.state.nh.us/nh-dwg-trust/?page — id=1572.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.