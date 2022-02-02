ALSTEAD — The Vilas Pool Park has been added to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places.
The Alstead property was one of four more locations named to the list by the N.H. Division of Historical Resources, according to a news release Wednesday.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said Alstead Selectwoman Mary Ann Wolf. “It opens up grant possibilities. It’s about time.”
Vilas Pool Park, constructed in 1925, was a gift to the town of Alstead by Charles Nathaniel Vilas, according to the news release. The state historical resources division described the site as “significant both as a well-preserved example of an early twentieth century recreational area and for its architecture and landscape architecture.” The man-made swimming area is on the Cold River and is formed by a dam. The site also features a pedestrian bridge, pavilion, boat house, carillon, stone tables and fireplaces.
“It’s a gathering place for kids, a place for weddings and it has a nice bell tower,” Wolf said. “It’s just a sweet place to relax and get together. I used to take my kids there.”
Another Alstead resident said the honor has been a long time coming for Vilas Pool.
“It’s been a wish for decades to get it recognized on the registry,” said Gordon Kemp, a member of the Vilas Pool Park Committee.
The park is being rebuilt following flooding last July. Kemp said the floodwaters wiped out the parking area and swept away boats, fencing and swimming docks. The committee, which is responsible for overseeing the property, was able to make an insurance claim, he said.
Kemp hopes the park’s addition to the register will open up grant opportunities. He said the first thing in order would be to repair the carillon bell tower.
Inclusion on the state register makes property owners eligible for grants like the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program and the Conservation License Plate Program, according to the N.H. Division of Historical Resources.
Kemp described Vilas Pool as a nostalgic site for Alstead. “It represents a kind of pride for the whole town,” he said.
The other three sites newly named to the register are Brentwood’s Waldron Store and Keeneborough Grange Hall, The Calley Homestead in Plymouth, and Wentworth’s Webster Memorial Library.
Anyone wishing to nominate a property to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places must research the property’s history and document it on an inventory form from the N.H. Division of Historical Resources. Having a property listed on the register does not impose restrictions on property owners.