The N.H. Division of Forests and Lands is looking for public input as it develops its latest forest action plan.
These plans “influence policy, management and resource allocation decisions for 10 years,” a news release from the state notes.
Four listening sessions are scheduled in the coming weeks. Two are geared toward professionals in the natural resources industry, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 20 and Aug. 26, and two are geared toward the general public on those same dates from 6 to 8 p.m. The Aug. 20 sessions will be held at the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ North Region headquarters at 629B Main St. in Lancaster. The Aug. 26 sessions will be at the department’s Concord headquarters at 172 Pembroke Road.
People can also weigh in via a brief online survey at nh.gov/nhdfl.
A draft of Forest Action Plan 2020 will be available for public comment in February at that same website, according to the news release.