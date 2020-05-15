Education officials statewide, including local leaders, are beginning to plan for how students and staff will return to school in the fall.
The School Transition Reopening and Redesign Taskforce, which held its first meeting Thursday afternoon, will ultimately present recommendations for getting back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic to Gov. Chris Sununu, the N.H. Department of Education and school districts throughout the state.
Sununu initially ordered schools to close March 16 and transition to remote learning due to concern over COVID-19, later extending that order through the end of this school year.
The group of 12 — comprising educators, administrators, a parent and a student — aims to release preliminary recommendations by June 30 and develop more detailed plans within 30 days of that.
“When I think about what the work is, I really think about it as a broad community conversation about what the future of school is going to look like, particularly in September,” Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said during the meeting, which was conducted via video conference.
The task force will develop its recommendations based on the input of six work groups convened by the education department, which will focus on instruction, student wellness, operations, technology, student voices and associations. The associations group includes members of various teacher and staff unions.
While no local leaders sit on the task force, there are three Cheshire County representatives in the work groups, which have a combined total of 75 members.
Robert Malay, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which includes Keene and six nearby towns, is in the operations group. Greg Amend, a literature teacher at Vilas Middle School in Alstead, and Ed Bryans, a parent in the Marlborough School District, are in the instruction group.
Malay said Thursday that the work-group members will need to keep open minds and develop a flexible plan for reopening schools.
“There is not going to be a one-size-fits-all solution,” he said. “And so I think that will be important and critical work. Making sure we’re doing everything we can to keep people safe will be really critical.”
Amend, who is in his 10th year teaching in the Fall Mountain Regional School District, added that he is approaching his role in the instruction work group with the goal of keeping students and staff safe and promoting success in the classroom next year and into the future.
“This is a time where schools can take a terrible situation, a crisis, and use it to re-examine and improve on how classrooms provide universal supports that all students can benefit from at any one time,” Amend said in an email.
Bryans, whose 11-year-old daughter Camilla is a 6th-grader at Marlborough School, said he plans to collect feedback from numerous other parents to bring to the work group.
“I don’t want it to be my opinion of how things are working,” he said. “I want to gather information from people. Basically, I look at it as a representative. If I’m going to represent parents in this work group, I want to have other feedback.”
Malay added that he was not initially a member of a work group but received an invitation after expressing concern earlier this week about a lack of representation for southwestern New Hampshire.
“I did make that known, that I was concerned about the representation in this corner of the state, and perhaps that might have led to the appointment to that work group,” he said. “Maybe not. Maybe that was going to happen anyway. I don’t know. But I think it’s important that different regions are represented because the responses might be very different.”
Grant Bosse, a spokesman for the education department, said Thursday that the task force includes representatives from across the state. He added that the process to reopen schools is inclusive, noting that Thursday’s meeting reached a maximum of 1,000 participants.
Those selected have experience dealing with many different challenges, he noted.
“The Commissioner has stressed that these recommendations will not be the same for every school,” Bosse said in an email. “Local school officials will be able to use [School Transition Reopening and Redesign Taskforce] recommendations to make the best decisions for their schools.”
In addition to the task force and work groups, the school reopening process will feature a stakeholder survey. This questionnaire, which will be sent out the week of May 25, will solicit feedback from students, families and educators from throughout the state.
This entire process, Malay said, will take time.
“I think it’s important that we’re mindful that it is a process and it doesn’t move as quickly as everybody might hope,” he said. “But, trust that it is moving.”
The work groups will begin meeting next week. After receiving the results of the stakeholder surveys, the work groups will reconvene in early June and send their suggestions to the task force. The next task force meetings are scheduled for June 17 and June 23.