New Hampshire has rolled out guidelines for dentists’ offices to safely reopen.
Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday that the state did not order them to close, but many dentists shut down voluntarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with guidance from the American Dental Association and N.H. Dental Society.
“Today we’re issuing guidance that will offer a roadmap for many dentists’ office[s] to open, should they choose, on Monday, May 11,” Sununu said at a news conference. “… This document was vetted and approved by the department of public health and has stakeholder buy-in from folks across the industry, whether it be dental hygienists or dentists themselves.”
He said the state’s reopening task force also consulted guidance issued by the American Dental Association.
The state is working with dentists’ offices to help them procure the necessary personal protective equipment, Sununu said.