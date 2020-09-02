With students across New Hampshire getting back to their studies, the state has announced new guidance and tools that schools can use to monitor and react to potential COVID-19 outbreaks.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, unveiled the new set of guidelines during a news conference Tuesday. They are designed to help schools gauge the rate of community transmission on their campuses and in the surrounding communities.
In addition, Gov. Chris Sununu announced during the news conference that the state is launching a new dashboard on its COVID-19 information website that will track the number of cases within schools. This will be accessed via a new tab on an existing dashboard that keeps track of cases across the state.
“You can find your school, your school district, the number of cases, the clusters of illness, things of that nature,” he said. “So you can see in real time what the true status is to your child or your family’s school as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Sununu ordered public schools statewide to transition to remote learning in mid-March due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, and schools remained that way through the end of last school year. After Sununu released the state’s reopening guidance on July 14, largely leaving final decisions up to individual school districts, public schools throughout the Monadnock Region have worked toward finalizing their reopening plans.
The vast majority of public school districts in the Monadnock Region plan to begin the new academic year with a mix of in-person and remote learning to help limit the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Generally under these hybrid reopening models, schools will divide students into two groups, which will alternate days of in-school instruction with days of remote learning. Most area public school students are scheduled to return to classes over the next two weeks.
The state guidance released Tuesday places schools into three levels of impact, which are based on two sets of criteria, one for the local community and the other for the school itself.
In assessing cases at the community level, the criteria pertain to positive test results over a seven-day period, infection rate per 100,000 people over a 14-day period and new hospitalizations over a 14-day period, typically calculated by county. The criteria for assessing the school-level impact pertain to the degree of spread within a school building, student absences due to illness and the faculty’s ability to conduct classes.
There are three thresholds for each criteria that can be used to help determine whether a school is experiencing low, medium or high COVID-19 impact.
Chan said the guidelines don’t dictate what models of instruction a school should be using but are meant to help school officials determine whether classes should be held in person, remotely or via a hybrid model.
“The purpose of releasing this guidance is simply to help schools make some informed decisions and use local data to help guide actions at the local level,” Chan said. “Schools are able [to] take a more or less restrictive approach than what we suggest here as deemed appropriate based on the local situation and local resources and local capacity.”
He said that all New Hampshire counties currently have minimal community spread.
The governor made two additional school-related announcements Tuesday.
He said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will provide the state with nearly 230,000 cloth face coverings that will be sent directly to schools and distributed according to need. According to a news release from the N.H. Department of Education, the masks will be available upon request to all K-12 schools offering in-person instruction. A portion of the masks will be saved for schools that are still using remote instruction, in anticipation of when students and staff return to campus, the release says.
This is on top of 100,000 masks that the N.H. National Guard distributed a few weeks ago, Sununu said.
He also announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending its free lunch program at least through December, which he said guarantees that New Hampshire students will have access to a free meal whether they’re attending classes in person or online.
“The action is incredibly important for our students as they enter the new school year,” he said.