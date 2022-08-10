20220811-LOC-Swanzey Rec

Richardson Park beach, which sits on the 108-acre Swanzey Lake, is closed until fecal bacteria levels are back within the recommended range, according to the town recreation department.

 Courtesy of Swanzey Recreation Department

The state environmental services department is advising swimmers to avoid a total of five beaches in Swanzey, Winchester and Greenfield due to elevated levels of certain bacteria.

Sentinel staff writer Tom Benoit contributed to this report.

 






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.