New Hampshire officials on Monday announced more than 50 additional positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the total to date above 300, as they described further measures to soften the economic impact on Granite Staters.
State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said at a news conference that 314 people have now tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, up 56 cases since Sunday, out of about 5,700 tests administered.
Chan said there have been three confirmed New Hampshire deaths related to the outbreak, all people over 60 with underlying health conditions, and 46 people have recovered from the disease.
At Monday's news conference, Gov. Chris Sununu also announced additional unemployment benefits for those who have been laid off as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Following the passage of the federal stimulus package last week, Sununu said minimum unemployment benefits will increase from $32 to $168 per week. In addition, individuals will see a weekly boost of $600, paid with federal funds.
He also said the time someone can receive unemployment benefits has been extended 13 weeks, to a total of 39 weeks.
The governor also announced that business tax payment deadlines for New Hampshire businesses would be extended until June 15. The state’s interest and dividend tax payment deadline will also be extended to June 15. The extensions will help "approximately 98 percent of New Hampshire's small businesses," he said.
Sununu also announced that standardized testing at N.H. schools has been suspended for this semester. The state is working on options for students who are interested in taking their SATs in the summer or early fall, he said. Sununu last week announced an extension to schools' remote learning, to May 4.