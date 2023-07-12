State officials and hospitals across New Hampshire announced an agreement Wednesday to end by next May the controversial practice of boarding mental health patients in emergency departments for extended periods until a bed opens at an in-patient psychiatric facility.
U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty ruled on May 17 that the practice is unconstitutional and needs to end.
On Wednesday, N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Interim Commissioner Lori Weaver released a statement saying the state would work with hospitals to quickly find an appropriate facility for people undergoing a mental health crisis.
Now, these patients sometimes have to wait in emergency departments for days and weeks, according to a series of lawsuits filed over the issue. Cheshire Medical Center in Keene was included in one of the suits.
As of Tuesday, 47 adults and four children in New Hampshire were waiting for admission to a facility for those with acute psychiatric problems, according to a website maintained by the state.
“We all need to act with urgency, unity and compassion to resolve the emergency department boarding list,” Weaver said.
Steve Ahnen, president of the N.H. Hospital Association, said hospitals will work closely with the state to ensure psychiatric patients are able to receive the care they need by quickly being transferred to an appropriate health care facility.
“Much has been done over the past several years to address the behavioral health crisis, and we appreciate and applaud those efforts,” Ahnen said in a written statement. “Our agreement to resolve this case with the [Health and Human Services] Commissioner is an important step to ensure that patients in an acute psychiatric crisis will get the specialized care they need, when and where they need it.”
Wednesday’s announcement did not list the concrete steps that would be taken to ensure compliance with McCafferty’s ruling, what this would cost or who would pay for it. Representatives of the state Health and Human Services Department and the hospital association, contacted Wednesday, said they did not have such details.
Dr. Don Caruso, who retired two months ago as the president and chief executive officer of Cheshire Medical Center, said in an email that the state and hospitals need to work together to solve the issue.
“However, the commissioner's commitment is short on details,” he said. “Without the specific approaches which the state will provide to meeting the needs of patients with mental health issues, my concerns would certainly continue.”
The state released a plan in May that provided in broad strokes what it would do to address the situation.
The proposal, called “Mission Zero,” described creating more in-patient psychiatric beds, providing more services and housing for people once they leave these beds and ensuring more community-based mental health care.
Susan Stearns, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, New Hampshire, said in an interview she was heartened by Wednesday’s announcement.
“Certainly from a patient and family perspective, it’s very promising,” she said. “The reality is that this is an issue that no one entity can resolve.”
Under the present situation, some people experiencing a mental health crisis simply don’t get the care they need while they wait in a hospital emergency department for an in-patient mental health bed to become available, she said.
“A lot of folks wind up being boarded in often windowless rooms, they don’t have access to their possessions, they receive little to no treatment and frankly that is traumatizing to many folks,” Stearns said.
“Avoiding that and making sure people get the care they need, when they need it, and at the right place is the goal here and what we want for all of our loved ones.”
Judge McCafferty’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed in 2018 by patients who argued they were involuntarily held in emergency rooms without opportunity to contest their detentions. A group of hospitals joined the lawsuit. The costs and responsibilities for care borne by these hospitals was one of the legal issues.
