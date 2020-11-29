Now that all the results are in for Friday, the number of new positive test results for COVID-19 for the day after Thanksgiving totaled 544, according to information provided by the state health department Sunday, a new high in daily case counts for New Hampshire. It was a black Friday indeed, with the number of cases surpassing the last peak of 446 reported by the state on Nov. 21.
Friday's numbers put the state's positivity rate at 5.2 percent, just over the threshold commonly cited by health organizations as “too high.” It was enough to earn the state a thumbs-down on the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center's website.
On Saturday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services reported 702 new positive test results, which included 417 from Thursday and 285 from Friday. But not all of the test results received on Friday had been processed when those case numbers were announced.
After a summer of successfully flattening the curve, New Hampshire has seen a steep increase in cases since September. This weekend the state passed the 20,000 mark in the total number of individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That number stood at 20,480 as of Sunday.
DHHS announced 491 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Sunday. These include 259 left over from Friday and 232 from Saturday. The state is lagging in processing daily test results, so the new positives announced Sunday don't include all of Saturday's test results.
There are now at least 4,955 current COVID-19 cases in the state, according to DHHS.
Over the weekend, the state announced nine more deaths related to COVID-19: three men from Belknap County, one woman and one man from Hillsborough County, two men and one woman from Rockingham County, and one woman from Coos County. All were at least 60 years old. A total of 526 individuals in the state have died from the disease.
Of the new cases announced across Saturday and Sunday, a total of 62 were in Cheshire County, 18 in Sullivan County and 195 in Hillsborough County outside of the cities of Manchester and Nashua, which had 160 and 104, respectively. In the following counties, another 319 cases were identified in Rockingham, 120 in Merrimack, 63 in Strafford, 40 in Belknap, 29 in Carroll, 28 in Grafton and six in Coos.
Several cases remain under investigation, according to DHHS. Of those with complete information, 127 individuals who tested positive are under age 18.
Currently 146 individuals are hospitalized in the state with the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 839, or 4 percent, have been hospitalized for COVID-19, according to state statistics.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in all parts of the state, state health officials say, and of those with complete information, most of the cases resulted from either close contact with a person with a confirmed coronavirus diagnosis or from a recent outbreak, such as one identified earlier this month at the Calvary Wolfeboro Church, where at least 25 people are known to have been infected.
As of Sunday's reporting, Keene had 87 active cases of the virus. Other area towns with case numbers in the double digits include Jaffrey with 16, New Ipswich and Peterborough each with 13, Rindge with 15 and Swanzey with 11.
Only the following towns in the region were listed without cases: Acworth, Alstead, Dublin, Gilsum, Harrisville, Langdon, Marlow, Richmond and Roxbury.
Here are the most recent numbers of active coronavirus cases for other towns in the area, as provided by the state: Charlestown and Walpole, eight each, and Chesterfield, Hillsborough and Winchester, nine each.
Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Hillsborough, Hinsdale, Marlborough, Nelson, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Troy and Westmoreland were all listed as having between one and four cases each. The state doesn't provide specific numbers when case counts are under five in a community.