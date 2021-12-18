The state is in the process of revamping its response to a lingering mental health crisis, and nothing is off the table in the pursuit of finding new ways to get appropriate psychiatric care to those in need, organizers said at a public meeting Wednesday.
“We sort of have to dream a big dream,” said Shamera Simpson, a member of the “988” planning committee.
Federal legislation passed in 2019 established a three-digit phone number, 988, that will serve as a mental health crisis hotline. In many cases, the hotline will avert police from responding to what many advocates say can be more appropriately handled by mental health professionals.
The phone number will field texts and phone calls from people in the midst of a mental health crisis beginning in July 2022. Currently, each of the state’s 10 community mental health centers has its own hotline, which can create confusion for families and individuals trying to reach out for help.
A single 11-digit phone number will be unveiled in January 2022 and then will be replaced with the nationwide, three-digit number months later.
Teresa Moler, a public attendee of Wednesday’s meeting, said some of her calls to the existing crisis hotlines have helped her through mental health emergencies. Other times, the responses have not been as positive.
“They would just send the police and send me to the ER,” she said. “That was very traumatizing for me.”
Unless certain criteria are met that determine a safety threat, mental health professionals — not police— will respond to callers.
“We encourage you to think about 988 as a law enforcement diversion program,” Simpson said.
Most of the calls are expected to be resolved on the phone; however, if more substantial help is needed, dispatchers can send a mobile crisis unit to the home of the person in crisis.
The teams often comprise a clinician and a “peer support specialist,” someone recovering from their own mental illness. Each of New Hampshire’s 10 community mental health centers are expected to have their own mobile crisis teams.
If a mobile crisis unit is deployed, the call center will follow up with the person in need within 48 hours to ensure they are still stable and have been successful in finding resources.
Simpson said anyone, regardless of whether they have a formal diagnosis, can call or text the hotline free of charge.
However, if the caller requires a mobile crisis team, they may be charged for the service, in the same way that a patient may be charged for the use of an ambulance. There are no projections for the cost of a mobile crisis unit yet.
She said health insurance may cover the cost of a mobile crisis response but those who cannot pay the remaining amount could be eligible for financial assistance.
“These services aren’t free,” she said. “But we want to make sure that the cost doesn’t stand in the way of anyone’s care.”