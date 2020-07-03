As New Hampshire reopens amid a pandemic that has left more than 370 residents dead, state guidelines recommend that businesses screen for people who may have had contact with individuals known to have COVID-19.
The guidelines also say that, when asked, health care workers should say they haven’t had close contact with infected people, so long as they were properly protected.
To laypeople, caring for someone with an infectious disease might seem the height of “close contact.” But properly donning personal protective equipment is enough to keep those workers from being defined as having been exposed, according to experts contacted by The Sentinel. Not providing this information when patronizing a business, they say, doesn’t jeopardize the state’s efforts to track the virus’ spread.
Of the 39 guidance documents available on the state’s website, one for each business sector, 24 of them state that people caring for COVID-19 patients “should answer ‘no’ “ if they are asked whether they’ve had close contact with someone who has the virus, provided they’ve worn proper PPE.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 is spread via respiratory droplets released into the air when someone sneezes, coughs or speaks. Health care workers wear personal protective equipment, such as gloves, face coverings and gowns, to prevent them from coming into contact with those droplets.
Jake Leon, a spokesman for the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, said health care workers who are properly protected do not meet the definition of exposure.
“Healthcare workers are not considered exposed if they have used the appropriate PPE and recommended infection prevention and control practices while treating their patients,” Leon said in an email Wednesday. “Otherwise, these frontline heroes would be denied access to businesses and services for treating individuals with COVID-19.”
Of New Hampshire’s 5,822 confirmed COVID-19 infections to date, more than 1,530 of those people are health care workers, amounting to just over a quarter of total known cases, according to the state health department. At least 45 of those workers have been hospitalized, and six of them died.
Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of prevention medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., agreed that when properly using PPE, health care workers stand “a very, very low risk of infection of COVID-19.”
He said the vast majority of health care workers known to have been infected with the novel coronavirus contracted it early on in the pandemic, before many characteristics of the disease were understood and before PPE was used as frequently as it is now.
“Infected health care workers have not been a feature of [the pandemic] here in the U.S. for quite a while now, for weeks,” Schaffner said. He added that if health care workers use PPE the correct way, they “ought to be very well and thoroughly protected.”
Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, likewise said the use of PPE by medical professionals is effective at preventing them from catching the virus from patients.
At Cheshire Medical, Khole said, PPE protocols address both routine care and specific situations when additional protections may be needed. He said following these guidelines properly, according to the CDC, effectively means the worker had no exposure to the virus.
“As long as health care workers abide by their hospital’s respective policies and procedures with respect to routine patient care and specifically in relation to patients with COVID, they should not pose a risk in acquiring the virus at their workplace and spreading it in the community,” Khole said.
Jim Roche, president of the Business and Industry Association, a statewide organization based in Concord, said members have not expressed concerns about health care workers not reporting contact with patients before patronizing their businesses. He said Thursday it wasn’t something that had been brought to the organization’s attention.
When asked whether health care personnel not disclosing having worked with COVID-19 patients could cause tracing issues in the event of an outbreak, Leon, of the state health department, said the agency is closely monitoring the data, which he noted is trending in a good direction.
“We are vigilant in monitoring healthcare settings in order to rapidly identify and isolate individuals who have contracted COVID-19,” he said via email.
While emphasizing the importance of wearing face coverings and staying at least six feet away from others, Schaffner said he wouldn’t recommend screening every customer who comes through the door. He said there’s no need for it if other safety precautions are used.
He also said he isn’t worried that contact tracing might become more difficult if health care workers don’t disclose whether they’ve treated COVID-19 patients. He said the process is a complicated one and patients aren’t always willing to cooperate.
“Contract tracing is a skill and an art,” he said. “Patients may not always give you all the information that public health wants, and it’s already been determined ... that some patients don’t want to participate in it at all. That’s a much larger problem than anything theoretic.”