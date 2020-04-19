Approximately 540,000 medical-grade face masks were delivered to New Hampshire on Saturday, according to a news release from Gov. Chris Sununu's office.
The delivery was the second shipment of personal protective equipment New Hampshire has received this month as part of a deal facilitated by Manchester-based DEKA Research and Development and its founder, Dean Kamen.
Boeing transported the materials using a 737-700 aircraft. The plane landed at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport just before noon.
"Another life-saving delivery of PPE has arrived in New Hampshire,” Sununu said in the news release. “Thanks to Dean Kamen for facilitating this deal, and to Boeing for donating the cost of this mission transport. The state will deliver these masks to the greatest areas of need across New Hampshire so those on the frontline have the necessary resources to fight COVID19.”
The release did not indicate which facilities or parts of the state would receive the masks.
A week prior to this delivery, a shipment from China arrived at the Manchester airport with 6.6 million masks, 50,000 face shields and 24,000 coveralls and Tyvek suits, valued at $5 million and weighing 91,000 pounds, according to a news release from Sununu's office. That delivery, also facilitated by Kamen, was made by a FedEx cargo plane.
The supplies are being paid for by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, which expects to be reimbursed with federal funding, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's office. Shaheen was also on hand Saturday to receive the delivery.