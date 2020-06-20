Five area nonprofit organizations have been awarded a total of nearly $1 million in funding by the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority to help support economic development in the Granite State.
Overall, the Concord-based public entity distributed more than $4.5 million to 20 organizations statewide, according to a news release sent Tuesday.
The projects receiving funding are focused on issues such as access to critical services, revitalizing downtowns and community infrastructure in rural communities, the release says.
In the Monadnock Region, the recipients are Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge ($150,000), Journeys in Education ($18,125) and Monadnock Art X Tech ($62,500) in Peterborough, and The Colonial Theatre Group ($675,000) and The Community Kitchen ($62,500) in Keene.
Cathedral of the Pines will use the funds to redevelop the Hilltop House — where the Peter J. Booras Museum is — and build a two-story addition, the release says.
The expansion will double the capacity for community programming, according to the release, and transform the space into an indoor year-round venue for lectures, music and other events.
Journeys in Education — which runs the Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center on Peterborough’s Main Street — plans to put the money toward replacing the museum’s asphalt shingle roof, protecting its collection and offering programs, the release says.
MAxT, a community makerspace, plans to make renovations to a new ceramic studio space in Dublin, according to the release.
Funds allotted to The Colonial Theatre will be used for facility improvements, such as increased accessibility, energy efficiency upgrades, expanded performance spaces and technical upgrades, the release says.
The Community Kitchen expects to make facility upgrades that will improve energy usage, reduce operational costs and enhance its layout.
The Community Development Finance Authority’s funding mechanism involves New Hampshire businesses buying tax credits. The organizations receive donations out of those funds, and the companies get a 75 percent state tax credit against their contributions.