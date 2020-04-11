New Hampshire voters concerned about COVID-19 will be able to request absentee ballots for the September primary and November general election, according to a memo top state officials released Friday.
The same is true for any municipal elections this year.
“Voters should not have to choose between their health and exercising their constitutional right to vote,” Secretary of State Bill Gardner and Attorney General Gordon MacDonald wrote in the memo.
State law typically limits absentee ballots to people who can’t make it to the polls on Election Day because they are out of town, have a work or childcare obligation, are observing a religious commitment or have a physical disability.
Friday’s memo notes that the interpretation of “disability” is broad enough to include a medical condition for which the voter is advised not to go into public.
In the current crisis, voters who are complying with the general advice of public health authorities to stay at home meet the standard for absentee voting, according to the memo. That includes both those with symptoms and healthy people staying home as a preventive measure.
The memo says it’s unclear what the public-health situation will be in the fall, but it “is reasonable to anticipate that voters may feel apprehension about voting in person.” Therefore, anyone who is ill or “fears that voting in person may expose himself/herself or others to COVID-19” will be eligible for absentee ballots in September and November.
State officials will provide further guidance to local election officials about how to handle a potentially large increase in absentee voting, according to the memo.