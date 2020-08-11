U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., has picked up the endorsement of the State Employees Association/Service Employees International Union Local 1984 in her bid for a fifth term in Congress.
“Throughout Congresswoman Kuster’s time in office, we at SEA/SEIU Local 1984 have been thankful to have an ally who supports the middle class and union workers,” Rich Gulla, president of SEA/SEIU Local 1984, said in a news release from the Kuster campaign.
“New Hampshire state employees are still without a contract during this global pandemic," he continued. "It’s imperative that Granite State voters elect candidates like Annie Kuster who have American workers’ best interests at heart, and we are proud to endorse her.”
SEA/SEIU Local 1984 represents more than 10,000 workers in New Hampshire's public and private sectors, according to its website.
Kuster, of Hopkinton, is running for re-election against a challenge by Keene Democrat Joseph Mirzoeff and four Republicans: Matthew D. Bjelobrk of Haverhill, Lynne Ferrari Blankenbeker of Concord, Eli D. Clemmer of Berlin and Steven Negron of Nashua.
The primaries are Sept. 8.
Andrew Olding of Nashua has filed a declaration of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as a third-party candidate.
New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District includes the entire Monadnock Region.