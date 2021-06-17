Two months after New Hampshire's mask mandate ended, state officials are further relaxing guidance on the use of face coverings in public. This, along with a change to the state's quarantine policy, were announced during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
People who aren't showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus are safe to go maskless in most spaces, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said. He said this guidance update stems from increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates and decreasing case numbers.
Data from the state health department show seven active cases in Cheshire County, five of them in Keene. The department announced a total of 30 new cases statewide on Thursday.
As of Wednesday, 60.5 percent of New Hampshire residents had their first dose of the vaccine, and about 53 percent had been fully vaccinated, according to state data.
"Given that risk is decreasing, we are now recommending that asymptomatic persons ... can choose to go without face masks in most indoor and outdoor locations," he said, "particularly lower-risk settings."
As of Thursday, 1,366 New Hampshire residents had died due to the viral disease since the start of the pandemic, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. But Chan said Thursday that New Hampshire has been averaging fewer than one new death per day over the past week, and that community transmission has been trending down, with most counties now classified as having a low level of spread.
However, he said some people should continue to wear masks, including those who are immunocompromised and people who simply want as much protection as possible. Masks are still required in certain places — such as in health care facilities and on public transportation — under federal law, he noted.
Chan added that anyone with an elevated risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 should continue to wear masks when in crowded indoor areas. He urged those who are not vaccinated to consider getting the shot.
Meanwhile, Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, announced that the state no longer requires quarantine for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 from someone outside their household. The state will no longer conduct contact tracing for potential community exposure cases, she said.
Since the risk of contracting COVID-19 is higher among people who live together, Daly said, the state will continue to require people in the same household as someone with the virus to quarantine. She also added that all cases of COVID-19 will still be investigated and the state will continue to respond to outbreaks in which three or more cases are found in the same area.
The state still has a structure in place to resume contact tracing if needed, Daly said.
And just because the quarantine requirements have been relaxed doesn't mean there's no longer a risk of COVID-19, she noted. She said the changes are because more than half of Granite Staters have been vaccinated and because transmission in the state is now so low. But she still encouraged healthy habits such as hand washing and staying home if you're sick, along with getting immunized.
"Quarantine requirements were necessary to protect others when there was no vaccine available and when our vaccination rates were low," she said. "Now that our vaccination rates are high — especially among populations most vulnerable to dying from COVID-19 — and the levels of community transmission are low, we believe it is the right time to further relax our quarantine requirements as we transition away from containing COVID-19 to trying to manage and control the spread of COVID-19 like we do other respiratory viruses."
Do you still have questions about COVID-19? Ask us here: https://forms.gle/g2yQpKy7dYVtGBcaA