Health officials are reminding New Hampshire residents to take precautions around mosquitoes, after insects found in Manchester recently tested positive for West Nile virus.
The batch of mosquitoes that tested positive is the first to do so in 2020, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Wednesday.
The disease has been detected in the state every year since 2000, when it was first identified, according to the department. The last known human case in the state occurred in 2017.
“The best way to prevent WNV and other mosquito-transmitted infections is to take steps to avoid mosquito bites by using an insect repellent effective against mosquitoes, avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and remove any standing water from around the home, where mosquitoes reproduce,” Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said in the news release.
Symptoms of West Nile can include flu-like illness, including fever, aches and fatigue, according to the department. A small number of those infected can suffer more serious effects to the central nervous system. Symptoms usually appear within a week of being bitten, the department said.
West Nile activity generally increases when there is drought, such as this year, according to the release. The risk of West Nile and eastern equine encephalitis virus, another mosquito-born illness, will continue until mosquitoes are killed off by a hard frost statewide, according to the department.