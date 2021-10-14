After two weeks with no new reports of COVID-19 cases, the outbreak at Alpine Healthcare Center in Keene is now considered over, the state health department announced Wednesday afternoon.
Sixty-two residents and 23 staff members tested positive during the outbreak at the nursing home that started Aug. 10, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Six deaths have also been attributed to the outbreak, state data show.
As of Sept. 26, 89 percent of Alpine residents and 74 percent of staff had been vaccinated, according to the most recently available data reported by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
As with other vaccines, it is possible to contract COVID-19 after being immunized, though studies show such cases are rare and that viral symptoms are typically milder.