New Hampshire has now topped 700 in the number of residents who have died due to COVID-19.
The state Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday announced the deaths of 11 more residents. This brings the state's total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 701. They join the more than 331,000 people nationwide — and more than 1.7 million worldwide — who have died from COVID-19.
The state also reported 1,031 new positive test results for the coronavirus, including 14 in Cheshire County. This number includes test results from Dec. 19 through 24, but not all of them. Facing a backlog, the health department said it continues to process test results for those days.
The daily positivity rate stands at 6.7 percent, which exceeds the 5 percent threshold health agencies consider “too high.”
The COVID-19-related deaths reported Saturday include two women and one man from Hillsborough County, three women from Merrimack County and three women and two men from Rockingham County. All were at least 60 years old.
The two hardest hit counties continue to be Rockingham, which has 326 newly identified cases, and Hillsborough, which has 324, including cases in the cities of Manchester and Nashua. In addition to Cheshire County's 14 new cases, 78 were reported in Merrimack County, 67 in Strafford, 59 in Coos, 38 in Belknap, 27 in Grafton, 22 in Carroll and three in Sullivan. The county of residence was still being determined in 73 of the new cases, the state said.
Cheshire County now has 169 active cases, according to state statistics. Hillsborough County, outside of the cities of Manchester and New Hampshire, has 909. And Sullivan County has 51.
Keene leads the area with the highest number of active cases at 49, followed by Peterborough with 27 and Swanzey with 21. Other towns with cases in the double digits include Jaffrey and Rindge with 13 each, and Hillsborough, New Ipswich and Winchester with 12 each. The only towns in the region listed as having no cases are Acworth, Langdon, Roxbury and Sullivan.
Some 277 individuals are currently being treated in hospitals for COVID-19, the state reported Saturday.
Since the start of the pandemic, New Hampshire has recorded a total of 39,933 cases of COVID-19. Two percent of that number, or 894, have been hospitalized for the disease, 2 percent have died and 83 percent, or 33,113, have recovered.