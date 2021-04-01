New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced another COVID-19-related death, along with 486 more positive tests for the virus.
The latest-reported death involved a Rockingham County man who was 60 or older. This brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,238.
The 486 positives included seven from Cheshire County, three from Sullivan County, 60 from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 31 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 84,176 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, about 95 percent (79,825 people) of whom have recovered, according to the most recently available data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 4 percent (3,113 people) have active infections.
Current cases include 107 in Cheshire County, 43 in Sullivan County, 547 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 141 for which the county of residence was not yet identified.
The seven-day average positivity rate was listed at 4.8 percent.
As of Wednesday morning, 77 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.