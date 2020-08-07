New COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire have ticked up over the past couple of weeks, though remain far below the levels of the spring.
New Hampshire averaged about 30 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week, and more than 34 the week before that — up from the low 20s in the first half of July.
Still, the case numbers are nothing like early May, when the seven-day average peaked at around 100 new positive tests per day, according to a Sentinel analysis of data released by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
On Tuesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan acknowledged the increase but said there’s no evidence of a new surge in the state.
“We are going to see the numbers continue to fluctuate up and down,” he said at a news conference. “That’s expected. We do not currently believe we’re seeing another surge of COVID-19 in our state.”
He said other metrics remain good, with hospitalizations staying low and less than 2 percent of tests for COVID-19 in New Hampshire coming back positive.
That percentage is a key metric, because a lower rate of positive tests indicates enough testing is being done to catch mild cases, according to a Johns Hopkins webpage on testing. “If a community’s positivity is high, it suggests that that community may largely be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases,” the page states.
The U.S. as a whole has a positivity rate above 7 percent, according to data compiled by the university.
Chan said COVID-19 deaths in the Granite State have also slowed since the peak, but he emphasized that they haven’t stopped. On Thursday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced one more COVID-19-related death, that of a Rockingham County man who was 60 or older.
To date, 419 people have died statewide.
“We believe that lower levels of community transmission continue to occur in many parts of the state,” Chan said Tuesday. “And for that reason, we need everybody to continue to protect themselves and their families and help to prevent further spread of COVID-19 within the communities.”
The state health department Thursday also announced 25 more people had tested positive for the disease, including at least one who lives in Cheshire County.
To date, at least 96 Cheshire County residents have tested positive, and three have died.