Two months into 2020, state officials have confirmed eight fatal overdoses in New Hampshire, according to an email Tuesday from Chief Forensic Investigator Kim Fallon. The cause of another 44 deaths this year is pending toxicology testing.
Seven of the deaths that have been conclusively tied to drugs so far were caused by fentanyl, while the other one resulted from cocaine use, Fallon wrote.
Meanwhile, as the state works to finalize last year’s data, its most updated tally shows 350 confirmed fatal overdoses in New Hampshire in 2019, with another 59 deaths pending toxicology results. These numbers are down from 2018.
Ninety percent of those confirmed deaths (315) were caused by opioids, and most (290) involved fentanyl, used either with at least one other drug (193) or in isolation (97). Cocaine and methamphetamine were involved in at least 64 and 42 deaths, respectively, and in almost all of these cases, opioids were also at play.
In 2018, New Hampshire recorded a total of 471 drug deaths. Down from a record-breaking 490 the year before, this marked the first year-to-year decrease since the 163 the state tallied in 2012.
If you or a loved one is struggling with a substance use disorder, The Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center — a recovery services referral hub currently at 640 Marlboro Road in Keene (the Curran Building on Route 101) — is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Next month, The Doorway is slated to move to a more centrally located spot at 24 Railroad St. in Keene. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.