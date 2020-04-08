The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that three New Hampshire long-term care facilities have seen COVID-19 outbreaks, including Crotched Mountain in Greenfield.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette also reported that five additional COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in the state, bringing the total to 18.
Shibinette said during a news conference that three residents and 11 staff members at Crotched Mountain — which serves people with disabilities — have tested positive for COVID-19 and the facility has had one confirmed death. The facility said in late March that three adult residents of a group home and three employees had tested positive, and that one of the residents had died.
At Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester, 37 residents and 13 staff members have tested positive for the virus, with four confirmed deaths, Shibinette said.
An assisted living facility managed by The Huntington at Nashua, a retirement community, has seen 19 residents and 11 staff members test positive, and five confirmed deaths, according to Shibinette.
In an emailed statement Wednesday, Crotched Mountain confirmed that the three cases in residents were those it had announced previously and that all were “isolated to a single adult group home” that houses five residents.
The facility did not say exactly how many staff members had become infected.
“As the testing situation is fluid, we are still confirming our number of staff test results and continue to work with DHHS to track and confirm staff cases as test results are reported to us in real time,” the statement said.
The resident who died was a 46-year-old man with underlying health issues who lived on Crotched Mountain’s Greenfield campus, spokesman David Johnson said in an email last month. At the time, he said the three staff members who tested positive were associated with the same group home.
As of Wednesday morning, 788 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, up 41 cases from Tuesday, Shibinette said.
There have been 118 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, or about 15 percent of cases.
The commissioner attributed the increase in confirmed deaths Wednesday to the outbreaks at the long-term care facilities, noting that the residents are generally older and often have underlying medical conditions, putting them at a higher risk of suffering severe symptoms if they catch the disease.