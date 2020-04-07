The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced the first confirmed COVID-19 death of a Cheshire County resident.
The department said the person was 60 or older but offered no other information.
It is not clear if the person is Bob Hamilton, a 72-year-old Westmoreland resident who, according to his family, died Friday due to complications from COVID-19.
Hamilton’s wife, Georgianna, said Cheshire Medical Center notified her over the weekend that he had posthumously tested positive for the virus. The respiratory illness had also sent her to the hospital, although as of Monday, she was isolating at home and recovering.
The state health department also announced three other deaths, of two residents of Hillsborough County and one resident of Rockingham County. All three were 60 or older.
As with the Cheshire County death, the state did not say whether those people had underlying medical conditions.
To date, the state has attributed 13 deaths to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, 32 more people tested positive for the disease, bringing New Hampshire's total to 747.
None of the new cases were identified as Cheshire or Sullivan County residents. (For one case, the county of residence had not been determined.) Six are from Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua, including the first confirmed case in a Temple resident.
Overall, 13 Cheshire County residents have tested positive, according to the state health department.
Of the 747 confirmed cases to date, 108 Granite Staters have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and 211 have recovered from the disease.