The National Educators Association’s New Hampshire chapter has endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president, the Biden campaign announced.
Biden served as vice president under President Barack Obama and is a former longtime U.S. senator representing Delaware.
In a news release, NEA-New Hampshire says it is urging all 17,000 of its members and their families to cast their ballots for Biden in November.
“President Joe Biden will fire Betsy DeVos and replace her with an Education Secretary who comes from a public-school classroom and believes that educators must have a seat at the table when crafting education policy,” Megan Tuttle, NEA-New Hampshire president, said in a prepared statement. “I am proud of my profession, and I am proud to be part of an organization that today will give its full support to a leader who will stand up to the attacks on our public schools and fight to make them better.”