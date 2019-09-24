With the state set to begin certifying property tax rates on Oct. 1, the lack of a budget agreement between the governor and Legislature could spell trouble for taxpayers, according to some local town administrators and the N.H. Municipal Association.
Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed the Legislature’s proposed budget June 28. Since the end of the 2018-19 budget June 30, New Hampshire has been operating under a continuing resolution passed by the Legislature, funding the government under that budget’s levels in three-month increments, limiting agencies’ expenses to a quarter of their prior levels at a time. In the meantime, agencies and municipalities that receive state funding can’t plan ahead, and must live within 2019’s budget numbers.
That resolution expires next Monday, Sept. 30.
The House and Senate are set to reconvene Wednesday to hammer out a budget after failing to do so last week, when bills vetoed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu came up for override votes in the Democratically controlled chambers.
The tax-rate schedule and pending deadline has the N.H. Municipal Association and local town administrators worried.
Michael Branley, Swanzey’s town administrator, said the impasse has increased uncertainty in his office with the town looking to send residents their tax bill by the end of October.
“Eventually this is going to start costing people money if rates are delayed,” Branley said Monday. “If they’re wrong or not as accurate as they could be, you know, then that’s a problem if we’re over-taxing people or potentially under-taxing. And then we’re going to have to make that up in a subsequent year.”
James Gerry, director of the Municipal and Property Division at the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration, said the agency will go ahead with determining rates regardless of whether a 2020-21 budget comes to fruition before Oct. 1.
“What will be a little trickier are the state aid revenues they give the municipalities,” Gerry told The Sentinel Monday. “And what we’re going to do is use our best estimates, and rely on government agencies — whether it’s the Department of Education or whoever the agency may be — for their guidance in what they believe is going to be available in the coming fiscal year.”
In Troy, Town Administrator Christina Howells said her office is already swamped with switching over from Quickbooks to a different software while hoping to get tax bills out by the end of November. The budget impasse, she said, can be hard to grapple with amid all of the other uncertainties.
“So I have pretty much kept in the loop directly through the DRA,” Howells said. “... Everybody there is extremely knowledgeable and helpful.”
Nevertheless, the N.H. Municipal Association sent out a news release Monday warning “those tax rates may not be correct” depending on the appropriations for municipal aid and education funding coming down the line.
Gerry said the most unpredictable element in setting the rates could come if there is a major breakthrough compromise on an issue holding up the budget, such as education funding.
“If there are any unanticipated changes made to the budget from where we are now, if a compromise produces something no one is planning on or expecting, then that could change it where [towns] may pay too much or too little in property taxes,” Gerry said. “And if that happens, there will be a redoing of the rates later in the year, if they need to be.”
Gerry added that towns can petition for their rates to be adjusted individually.
Branley said he can imagine a worse scenario, where the town could have to borrow money under a “tax anticipation note” that would cost residents in interest payments just to meet current expenses.
“The big thing is, whatever side of the aisle anyone sits on, the state budget needs to get finalized,” Branley said, “because it’s going to start really causing some problems for local tax rates.”