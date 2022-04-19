The State Board of Education has approved new rules for holocaust and genocide education that define schools’ requirement to teach about significant periods throughout history and the impact of political repression, intolerance and discrimination.
According to the rules, which are outlined under Ed 306.49, schools must offer “integrated, developmentally-appropriate” instruction about genocide as part of the social studies curriculum no later than 8th grade. The instruction must include — but is not limited to — lessons about the Holocaust in Europe during World War II and mass atrocities in Rwanda, Yugoslavia, Armenia, Bosnia and others, as well as notable events in Eastern Europe like the Dekulakization, the Ukrainian terror famine and the Great Terror. The board is also requiring lessons about atrocities against Native Americans during U.S. colonization.
“Clearly understanding how the Holocaust and other genocides occurred may be key to preventing similar violence in the future, which is why education on this sensitive topic is vitally important to promote peace among future generations,” read a statement from the board. “We take this moment to reflect on the millions of Jews and others whose lives were cut short through unimaginable pain, and remember how that hatred can still result in brutal consequences. Learning from this tragedy and remaining watchful is a step toward peace.”
In 2020, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law requiring Holocaust education and genocide prevention to be taught in the state’s public schools, and be considered part of an adequate education. That language came from legislation originated by Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, which was folded into an omnibus House bill.
The law established a commission to study best practices for teaching about the subject. The commission contained legislators, teachers, faith leaders and the department chair for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College. There were two commission seats reserved for survivors or direct descendants of survivors of the Holocaust or another genocide. The commission sent its recommendations for curriculum standards to the state Board of Education in early 2021.
The goal of the instruction is for students to understand the impact of political repression, intolerance and discrimination, that democratic institutions “are not automatically sustained, but need active civic responsibility and engagement,” and understand “the power of individual choices” in preventing the evolution of mass violence, according to the rules.