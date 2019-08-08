The state labor department has received neither an appeal nor any payments from a business owner who owes more than $28,000 in back wages plus civil penalties, according to the agency.
After a hearing in June, the N.H. Department of Labor ruled last month that Angelo Nastovski, owner of BetterBone Inc., is personally liable for the company’s labor law violations and the associated penalties and money due.
Nastovski announced a year ago that he had moved BetterBone, which he said was a dog-chew manufacturer, into part of the Homestead Woolen Mill complex in Swanzey. He promised to hire 224 people within months at a minimum of $19 an hour and accepted hundreds of applications after a job fair in September.
As detailed in an October article, however, The Sentinel discovered inconsistencies in his account of the company's history and blemishes on his background that raised questions about the business' legitimacy.
Nastovski never got a certificate of occupancy to begin production, and he left the Swanzey mill sometime after the first of the year.
He told The Sentinel after the Concord hearing in June and again when the ruling was issued that he would appeal “any decision” not in his favor.
But the labor department’s Deputy Commissioner Rudolph W. Ogden III, told a reporter via email that no appeals were filed by Nastovski’s deadlines, and the department hadn’t received any payment for the fines or wages as of early Thursday.
Nastovski was given through July 26 to challenge the civil penalties through the labor department’s appeal board, and through July 25 to dispute the wage claims in superior court.
The $2,300 in civil penalties and $28,653.89 in back wages were due to the department by Aug. 5.
While state law allows the labor department to take action to collect the civil penalties, including placing a lien on real estate or personal property, Ogden explained last month that wages are different. It’s incumbent on the employees to pursue collection in court using the department’s ruling, he said.
The June hearing followed an inspection by the labor department last October, prompted by complaints from people who said they had worked for the company without pay. The department’s inspector, Rob Campbell, concluded in January that BetterBone owes back wages to three former employees: $4,903.86 to Lora George, $15,576.93 to Holly Morin and $8,173.10 to Christy Whitcomb.
Nastovski denied at the hearing that he had hired the women and said they didn't work for him.
BetterBone also faced a lawsuit filed in mid-May in Cheshire County Superior Court from New Jersey-based Selective Insurance Co., which alleged the business owed more than $28,000 in unpaid premiums on three policies.
Nastovski disputed that, too, telling a reporter in June that his company doesn’t owe any insurance premiums.
He didn’t file an answer to the complaint, however, and Selective Insurance requested in late June that Judge David W. Ruoff deliver a default judgment against BetterBone, which is allowed if someone fails to defend themselves in court in a timely manner. Ruoff granted the request July 10. All notices mailed to Nastovski about the default judgment were returned as undeliverable, according to court documents.
Nastovski wasn't immediately reachable for comment Thursday night.