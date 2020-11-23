N.H. Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald has issued an alert after his office received multiple reports of a scam spoofing the N.H. Supreme Court's phone number.
When done over the phone, spoofing involves making a call appear to be from a known or trusted number. In this case, calls appeared to be coming from the Supreme Court's phone number at 603-271-2646, according to a news release from MacDonald's office. Identifying himself as "Officer Edwards," the scammer would tell the target they'd missed jury duty and would be subject to arrest unless they pay a fine.
Urging people to be cautious, the Attorney General's Office says the Supreme Court would never call people about missed jury duty, and the judiciary branch would never demand payment over the phone for this. People who get one of these calls are advised to hang up right away, to refrain from giving any personal information or money, to contact their local police station as soon as possible and also to report the scam to the Attorney General's Office's Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454. People can also reach out at Doj-CPB@doj.nh.gov or www.doj.nh.gov/consumer/complaints.
Anyone interested in confirming whether a communication from the judicial branch is legitimate can call its information center at 855-212-1234.