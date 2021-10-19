State health officials Monday reported the COVID-19-related death of another Cheshire County resident, the 48th announced since the pandemic began.
The male resident was younger than 60, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. In its daily COVID update Monday, the department also announced three other deaths due to the virus, of a Hillsborough County woman and a Sullivan County man, both 60 or older, and a male Sullivan County resident younger than 60.
Statewide, 129,663 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, about 95 percent of whom had recovered, as of this latest update. A total of 1,524 deaths had been attributed to the virus, with about 95 percent of them (1,441) involving people 60 or older, according to the state health department.
As of Monday morning, officials knew of 178 patients with COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals, and 4,430 active cases of the viral disease statewide.
Community transmission remains substantial — the highest in the state health department’s three-tier ranking system — in all 10 of New Hampshire’s counties.