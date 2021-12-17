A Cheshire County man was among 11 more Granite Staters whose COVID-related deaths New Hampshire health officials announced Thursday.
The local man was at least 60, as were nine of the others — two Belknap County women, a woman and a man from Coos County, a Grafton County man, a Hillsborough County woman, a Rockingham County woman and two men from Strafford County. A male resident of Sullivan County who died was younger than 60.
State officials knew of 9,607 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning and 463 people with the virus in New Hampshire hospitals. A total of 181,660 people had tested positive for the virus, and the deaths of about one percent of them — 1,828 people — had been attributed to it, the state’s latest statistics show.
At least 65 of those deaths involved Cheshire County residents, at least 45 Sullivan County residents and at least 365 residents of parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.