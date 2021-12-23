A Cheshire County man younger than 60 has died as a result of COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials announced Wednesday.
The local resident was among the seven deaths announced by the state health department that day. One Strafford County man was also younger than 60, while the other Granite Staters who died were 60 or older, including two female residents of Hillsborough, one Rockingham County woman, another male resident of Strafford County and a Sullivan County woman.
State officials knew of 8,495 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning and reported 400 people with the virus in New Hampshire hospitals. A total of 188,644 people have tested positive since the virus was identified, and the deaths of about 1 percent of them —1,875 people — have been attributed to it, the state’s latest statistics show.
At least 68 of those deaths involved Cheshire County residents, at least 49 Sullivan County residents and at least 368 residents of parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.